Ann Womble is exactly right when she writes in her Jan. 10 op-ed ( “The politics of contempt have wrecked the GOP”) that “something new and better can emerge” — but not from the party of Donald Trump, which is predominant in today’s Republican Party.

Womble suggests something grounded in “truth, reason, compromise and compassion.” What has become abundantly clear — as prominently evident in the actions of local U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry — is that those values are decidedly absent in today's GOP.

One can only hope that something completely new can and will emerge —absent those who have demonstrated fealty to “the man who would be king” and the ideology of Trumpism.

America needs people of character and moral courage on both sides if this democratic experiment is to survive. We have seen clearly that the Republican Party of 2016 to 2021 lacks both character and courage, as evidenced by their continued threats — implied and reportedly planned.

Something new — totally different — must emerge, populated by people who understand empathy, kindness, humanity, honesty and fairness. I don’t think these values necessarily conflict with conservatism. This country needs a vital two-party system for checks and balances to work effectively. Right now, I think we have a party and a cult. It doesn’t appear to be working out particularly well.

Let’s hope we as Americans can find some sort of common ground upon which to build a new model that works for all of us. The whole can be greater than the sum of the parts. That would be both new and better.

Jeffrey Thal

Manheim Township