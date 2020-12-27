On Dec. 13, we were treated to yet another hate-filled screed by Ann Womble against President Donald Trump (“Trumpism’s utter disregard for truth mars local GOP, too,” Perspective op-ed).

We get it. You hate Donald Trump! Apparently, you missed all the positive accomplishments of the Trump presidency. Trump strengthened our military, bolstered our southern border, brought down unemployment to record-low levels (before COVID-19) and much more.

My 401(k) made huge gains during the past four years. If COVID-19 hadn’t struck, I believe that Trump would have been reelected in a landslide.

I have served on the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for over 30 years. In that time, I have gritted my teeth and supported presidential candidates like Mitt Romney and George W. Bush. I’m through with that, and I think that many Lancaster County Republicans are, as well.

If the Republican Party nominates another “Republican in name only” in 2024, that candidate will not have our support! We know that the establishment politicians don’t care about our concerns and never will.

I applaud our local representatives like U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument for standing up for a different kind of Republican.

I have no time for people who never gave Trump a chance — people like Ann Womble. Who knows how much more Trump could have accomplished if the Republican establishment in Washington had supported him from the beginning?

I just wanted to set the record straight. Womble does not speak for me, I don’t think she speaks for most Lancaster County Republicans and I’m getting tired of seeing her columns in the Sunday paper!

Robin Coffroth

Christiana