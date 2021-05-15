I’m concerned about climate change. Pennsylvania is already seeing its impacts, like stronger storms and increased flooding.

So, I do things in my day-to-day life to try to reduce how much carbon I put into the atmosphere. I bought the most fuel-efficient vehicle I could afford. I’m conscious of where my food comes from. But individual actions won’t drive systemic change.

But you know who can drive systemic change? Lawmakers. I applaud Gov. Tom Wolf (“Wolf moves Pa. toward carbon emissions caps,” May 5 LNP | LancasterOnline) for trying to do something to lower our state’s carbon emissions, even when our state legislators seemingly won’t.

Pennsylvania should become the 12th member of the market-based program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Doing so would put a cap on emissions and allow Pennsylvania to collect revenues that can be put back into clean energy and stewardship projects.

With support from lawmakers, that money could be used to help retrain workers for jobs in the growing fields of solar and wind. It’s estimated 27,000 jobs could be created right here in Pennsylvania through joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Our elected officials are playing politics as usual in Harrisburg by trying to pass a law that could prevent Pennsylvania from ever joining this consortium. I encourage all state senators to see the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for what it is — an opportunity for cleaner air, healthier Pennsylvanians and jobs!

Vote no on state Senate Bill 119.

Marcia Rapone

London Grove Township

Chester County