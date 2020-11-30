For the past six years, Gov. Tom Wolf has struggled with the Republican-controlled state Legislature to enact some of his campaign commitments — specifically increasing taxes on the natural gas industry.

More recently, Wolf has found a way to solve part of his problems by essentially turning the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which consists of two Republicans and five Democrats, into a legislative body.

Prior to the November 2018 election, that court ruled that the state’s congressional districts — which were created after the 2000 census by the Legislature and approved by the governor — were invalid. When the state Legislature drew up new districts, which were vetoed by Wolf, the state Supreme Court redrew them. This effectively reduced the Republican congressional majority.

Prior to this election, Wolf persuaded the state Supreme Court to extend the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Many legal scholars believe this action violated Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which authorizes state legislatures to set all voting rules. I hope the U.S. Supreme Court eventually overrules this three-day extension.

Finally, the state Supreme Court ruled that mail ballots could not be rejected because of signature comparisons between mail-in ballots and voter rolls. I believe that decision created a greater opportunity for unscrupulous people to cast fraudulent ballots.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township