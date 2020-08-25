In response to President Donald Trump’s request that states provide $100 per week to help pay for a new round of federal unemployment assistance, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf warned that Trump’s plan is a “convoluted and short-lived proposal that will delay payments to unemployed Pennsylvanians and create unnecessary and costly administrative burdens.” This response was essentially promoting hatred of Trump.

Ironically, a few months ago, in one of Wolf’s staged “press conferences,” he was asked how employers can expect employees to return to work when they receive more through unemployment. He arrogantly replied, “As a former business owner ... there is one really simple thing you can do as a business owner, and that is raise the compensation of your employees.” This promoted employees being skeptical about their employers.

Wolf is so out of touch with reality. How does he expect struggling businesses to increase compensation? And now that it’s his administration’s turn to write the checks (even though it’s other people’s money), he cries that it’s not fair. Wolf’s administration will always be remembered, in my view, as one that stirred up division and hatred. Quite a legacy, Mr. Wolf.

Glenn Stoltzfus

Penn Township