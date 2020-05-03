On April 20, Gov. Tom Wolf was asked if he would revoke unemployment benefits for employees who refuse to return to work because they would rather stay at home and simply collect their unemployment check plus the $600 bonus.

Wolf’s response was, “No.” His solution to bring them back was to “raise the compensation of your employees.”

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, termed this type of potential employee behavior “fraud.” Others described Wolf's statement as tone-deaf and out of touch. Wolf’s press office attempted to downplay the comment, but it seemed obvious Wolf was pushing his political $15 minimum wage agenda despite the crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has our government handing out money it does not have in its budget faster than the federal Treasury can print it. When small businesses attempt to restart, the last thing most of them can afford is to pay higher wages. This shutdown is an economic torpedo that may have already sunk many businesses. They are pleading for a life preserver, and Wolf tosses them an anchor. His comment was ludicrous and irresponsible. I’m not certain if the people in charge are managing the chaos or if they are creating it.

Viewing daily virus briefings is like undergoing “A Clockwork Orange” conditioned-reflex aversion therapy; they have become repulsive and nauseating to watch. I pray this dystopian nightmare ends soon. Heaven help us all.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township