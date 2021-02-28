Three cheers to Gov. Tom Wolf for his education plan to support public schools! It is time to reform one of the least equitable funding systems in the country. It is also time to invest more in our children and shared future. Currently, Pennsylvania ranks 47th for state spending on education. All of us, whether we have children in public schools or not, have a stake in the next generation’s education. We can and should do better.

The governor’s proposal would improve education spending in crucial ways. Currently, almost all monies are allocated based on 30-year-old enrollment data, leaving growing school districts no alternative to raising taxes. By applying the fair funding formula to all education funding, Gov. Wolf’s plan would rely on student need rather than outdated numbers to calculate expenditures, alleviating the tax burden on families living in underfunded districts.

The state would also address the funding gap for special education and invest more in pre-kindergarten programs with proven track records of success. Increased scholarship funding for state university students would help reduce Pennsylvania college graduate debt, among the highest in the country. State reimbursement for school construction projects would support districts and taxpayers currently carrying those costs alone.

In order to secure our children’s future, we must invest in their education. Pennsylvania’s future rests in the balance.

Maria Mitchell

Lancaster