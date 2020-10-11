On Sept. 25, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania issued a very pointed statement condemning President Donald Trump for holding recent campaign rallies in the commonwealth.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s remarks included, “It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements.” And this: “To hold this event is not just misguided, it is dangerous, it is manipulative and it is wrong.” And this: “It is dangerous and disappointing that the president continues to ignore science and his own health advisers while putting the lives of those who support him at risk.”

Wolf seems to have forgotten that he personally marched with a Harrisburg Black Lives Matter protest on June 3 and was photographed “elbow bumping” another demonstrator and marching side by side with others in the assembled crowd — a clear violation of his own social distancing mandates.

Am I the only one who missed Wolf’s statement of condemnation of his own actions?

Mark Gooch

Manheim Township