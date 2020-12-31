Regarding COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf recently said, “We need to slow the spread right now in order to save lives.’’

I find his concern for saving lives a bit puzzling. Wolf has served as a pro-choice escort outside an abortion facility. I have seen such escorts distract women going into the building and form a barrier between her and the pro-lifers offering help. So much for women having a choice.

Wolf also kept senior citizens with COVID-19 in nursing homes to die. Who is he to judge their lives as being less valuable than anyone else’s?

Meanwhile, Wolf’s secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, helped to move her own mother from a personal care home during the early days of the pandemic.

It is the height of hypocrisy for the governor to say he wants to save people from COVID-19 and then essentially support the killing of the unborn and the elderly.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon