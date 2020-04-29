I hope all Pennsylvanians are taking a lesson in why government should be small and limited in power. The ability to adapt and survive and solve problems resides in the people!

Gov. Tom Wolf, his medical experts and his testing strategy have failed to protect the most vulnerable among us — our elderly and nursing home residents. About half of Lancaster County deaths were in such facilities, and 88% of deaths were over age 70, with none under age 50, according to an April 22 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Half of deaths in county at 3 nursing homes”).

In my view, Wolf’s heavy-handed, economy-killing restrictions target many industries in which mostly young people are employed, person-to-person contact is low, or it is easy to maintain social distance. Small carpentry crews, excavators working alone on heavy equipment, car salespeople, trailer mechanics and golf courses are just a few examples that come to mind. These are not close-contact types of professions. (Wolf said golf courses can reopen on Friday.)

A trip to Costco or Lowe’s results in many more close encounters than these aforementioned vocations.

Wolf's blanket ban on most businesses shows little common sense and little regard for hardworking Pennsylvanians. This one-size-fits-all response is what I would expect from a bloated, bureaucratic, idiotic state like Pennsylvania. If I lived upstate in a less-populated county, I would be twice as mad. Wolf seemingly loves his power and doesn’t really care what you, I or our state representatives think.

Show me the petition to impeach Wolf — I'll gladly sign it.

John Kreider

Bird-in-Hand