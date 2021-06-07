I find it interesting that a recent letter writer is appalled that Pennsylvania voters took to the polls to finally constrain what I view as Gov. Tom Wolf’s dictatorial actions (“Wolf, Levine showed leadership,” May 25). The writer expressed admiration for Wolf’s strength of leadership.

Here are just a few reminders about Wolf’s leadership style and its results:

— A stubborn refusal to amend or change his directives even as the situation continued to evolve. Even as officials and businesses learned how to better respond to the pandemic, Wolf seemingly ignored those efforts.

— The destruction of businesses brought on by inconsistent and illogical mandates regarding what was determined to be safe. There was a balance to be had, but Wolf refused to entertain any input from businesses.

— A refusal to address how and why certain businesses were labeled as “life-sustaining,” while other (almost identical) businesses were forced to close.

— A seeming refusal to listen to any input from business leaders and politicians when they questioned the wisdom of a blanket, statewide dictate that was not adequately addressing local issues.

The common themes are stubbornness, control and hubris. I am heartened to see that our system does work, and our votes do matter.

We live in a democracy, and emergency powers should never be given to leaders (of either party) as a never-ending proposition.

This should serve as just one more cautionary tale of the unfortunate consequences that can result when politicians and leaders are seemingly willing to use an emergency to gain — and keep —power and control because they alone “know best.”

Marlin Miller

East Petersburg