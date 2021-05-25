I was appalled to learn that two proposed state constitutional amendments limiting a governor’s power during an emergency were passed in last week’s election.

In my view, it is an unfortunate message that this county and state have given Gov. Tom Wolf — essentially saying that he overstepped in handling this very difficult pandemic.

I myself was glad for the strength that Wolf and then-Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine showed in guiding us through very desperate times.

For some reason, people in this country do not like to be told what to do. While I appreciate the need for independence, this was a time when I believe that people would have made poor decisions. The desire by some not to wear masks and to open businesses when it was not safe had to be countermanded by someone.

If we had been left to our own devices, I believe more lives would have been lost. Businesses can be rebuilt; lives cannot be reclaimed.

This is not a political argument, but a humanitarian one. I personally would like to thank Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine for standing firm and saving lives as a result.

Daniel Kravitz

Manheim Township