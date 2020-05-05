The April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline staff article “County high in death rate rankings” was well researched, but I think lacked a key analysis — where the deaths in Lancaster have occurred. Several reports have also cited that two-thirds to three-fourths of the COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County have occurred in nursing homes.

If patients who were deteriorating from their infection weren’t transferred to the hospital for a higher level of care, it implies, in my view, that they were chronically ill and their quality of life had led them and their families to agree (possibly before the COVID-19 pandemic) that transfer to the hospital wouldn’t be a consideration. A proper and humane decision.

As of that April 29 article, no one under age 50 is reported to have died in Lancaster County of COVID-19.

It would seem that it is time for Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to reanalyze our numbers and first reclassify Lancaster County into the southcentral Pennsylvania region, where it belongs. And then end the COVID-19 hysteria by sending the kids back to school and those who are younger and in good health back to work. Herd immunity, in my view, will develop and it might be COVID-19 — not our economy — that will disappear. Those who are older or have medical conditions can choose to remain sheltered.

Dr. Gerald Rothacker, M.D.

Manheim Township