I just finished watching the nightly news broadcast. On it, they showed the many red states that were “red” because of the very serious COVID-19 surges in those states. But Pennsylvania wasn’t one of them. Could that be because Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did the right things early on and, despite criticism from some in the state Legislature, continued to recommend closure of nonessential businesses until certain lower levels of cases were reached?

I sincerely sympathize with those small business owners who suffered from these closures. I understand that they felt that some of the closures were unfair. However, the decisions had to be made quickly. There wasn’t time to call together a committee, express various options, weigh those ideas and then vote. It also was impossible to address the many individual circumstances that the thousands of small business owners presented.

“Monday-morning quarterbacks” find it easy to make better decisions once the game has been played. I think Wolf and Levine deserve a huge round of applause, at the very least. Not the threat of impeachment.

Joan Alexander

Manheim Township