Do not blame the Republicans for not wanting mail-in ballots counted early. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would have allowed for the precanvassing of mail-in ballots, but Gov. Tom Wolf said he would veto it. Thus why even try and give him another uncalled-for veto? Wolf should not blame Republicans for not passing legislation that would have allowed for a quicker count of mail-in ballots. Wolf deserves the blame, in my view, and no one else. He speaks out both sides of his mouth. Which is normal for him.
Bob Russell
West Lampeter Township
