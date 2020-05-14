The actions of Gov. Tom Wolf represent a refreshing show of political courage and backbone on the part of Democrats. In the wake of 9/11, when the Patriot Act was eviscerating our civil liberties, wars of aggression were launched against bystander nations, and mosques were being torched, you didn’t hear many conservatives screaming about “liberty!” and “government tyranny!”

With more than 83,000 COVID-19 deaths, America has experienced the equivalent of 27 9/11 attacks.

Where’s the patriotism now? How can you claim to love America when you seemingly have no sense of civic duty in a crisis?

Gov. Wolf is doing exactly the right thing. Please, governor, do not cave to the anti-science crowd. Wolf has included provisions to protect the workers through this pandemic. Keep up the fight.

Edward Woestman

Lancaster