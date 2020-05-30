Congratulations to Gov. Tom Wolf.

You are now that guy. The guy making national news — for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, it wasn’t enough for you to be just the joke of Pennsylvania. You needed more. Now the nation is seeing your “I’m the smartest guy in room routine”:

— Criticizing regional governors you once said you were going to work with.

— Calling elected officials who disagreed with you “cowardly” and quitters.

— Vetoing a bill to open real estate businesses and then — the same day — reopening portions of the real estate industry so you get the credit.

— Calling out Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for letting a barber cut his hair while your own hair is well-groomed.

— Questioning the wisdom of people who want to go to legally open beaches.

Wake up, governor. You are that guy! You are losing the “consent of people” every day.

Tyrants always lose.

You are swirling the drain.

But you can still salvage this. We still have a long way to go to get back to “normal.” Get outside of your bubble. Reach out and actually work with the General Assembly. Its members represent all of Pennsylvania — all of the cities, counties and districts. All of the people. Show us you are not dictating everything.

We are all in this together. Except you have removed yourself from “us” more and more each day. We don’t want to be “famous” like Michigan. Look back at some of your campaign ads — unless that was just what you said to get elected.

Make us proud. Not a Pennsylvania joke.

Brian Waltman

Leacock