So, Gov. Tom Wolf blasted President Donald Trump for holding rallies in Pennsylvania. Wolf said the rallies are “unsafe” and “will put Pennsylvania communities at risk” for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

How about the riots and protests that are occurring? Are they safe? Wolf even marched in a protest in Harrisburg earlier this year — during the height of the outbreak.

How about Wolf’s policy to send COVID-19 patients back into the nursing homes? At one point recently, 83% of the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County were residents of nursing or personal care homes or retirement communities. The number was 92% in May. Where is his outrage over this?

Ernest Frederick

Manheim Township