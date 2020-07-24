Kudos to Gov. Tom Wolf! Without his guidance, wisdom, patience and intelligence, Pennsylvania likely would be a state with one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

I admire the fact that both he and Dr. Rachel Levine listen to the medical experts, unlike certain know-it-all Republicans in our state and nation. If we left it up to President Donald Trump, I believe we’d be losing citizens left and right to this virus.

We need more politicians like Wolf and more caring Democrats.

In my view, it should be mandatory to wear a mask everywhere and, for those who don’t wear one, I think there should be fines ranging from $100 for first offenses to $500. Continue hitting people where it hurts, in their pockets. And enforce it. If we do that, the virus could be gone in no time.

And I think Trump should be put behind bars for being a lousy role model. His Republican sidekicks, too.

So, no shirt, no shoes, no mask — no entry or service. Go home, stay home and stay safe.

Thank you, Gov. Wolf, for looking out for me and the people of Pennsylvania!

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township