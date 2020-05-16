As a concerned citizen, I have long been following Pennsylvania’s response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Although I have not always agreed with Gov. Tom Wolf’s response to the pandemic, I believe it is important to give him the benefit of the doubt, as we are facing the most unprecedented crisis since the world wars.

I might add that many Democrats, including Gov. Wolf, have not given President Donald Trump the same benefit of the doubt, despite the unprecedented nature of this pandemic.

However, I have completely lost confidence in Gov. Wolf after he described a well-meaning plan by Lancaster County elected officials to reopen the economy as “cowardly.” By branding these elected officials in such a way, he is also insulting the voters of Lancaster County for electing these candidates.

As devastating as the virus is, I believe there comes a time to move forward in the process of reopening, and Gov. Wolf has seemingly shown that he is willing to let partisanship get in the way of reestablishing the economy of Pennsylvania.

That being said, I fully endorse any efforts by our public officials to reopen Lancaster County.

J. Pierce Leaman

Grade 8

East Petersburg