It was clear from the start and it is even clearer now that Gov. Tom Wolf had no idea of what he was dealing with in the COVID-19 debacle. His choices of which businesses to shut down and which businesses to allow to stay open made no sense and seemingly had no rhyme or reason.

The shutdown should have never happened, as we citizens are smart enough to look out for ourselves. Children were among those at the lowest risk, yet all schools were shut down.

The whole state should immediately reopen. We are all smart enough to choose what risks we want to take. Life is full of risks. Just being born puts one at the risk of dying. The seasonal flu kills many people, yet we never shut down the entire county for the flu.

I fully agree with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s assessment of Wolf as an incompetent, bumbling idiot who has no idea what he is doing.

J. Harold Mohler, M.D.

Manheim Township