In my adult life, I have publicly called for the impeachment of only one elected official, and that was Bill Clinton. Well, I am adding Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to that dubious list.

Through his so-called stay-at-home orders, Wolf has acted in a manner inconsistent with his responsibilities as governor of our great commonwealth.

Wolf fails to understand that even in the midst of a worldwide crisis, folks still have to live their lives and do their jobs.

The governor has placed his judgment over the will of the people of the commonwealth.

In order to enforce his mandate, does our esteemed governor plan to stop every citizen to determine if errands are necessary and life-sustaining? Is this the proper and constitutional role of a governor? I think not, and I don’t believe that the people of Pennsylvania think so either.

Wolf is acting in a manner that is contrary to his constitutional responsibility and to the manifest injury of the people of the commonwealth. Such conduct, in my view, warrants impeachment and removal from office.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown