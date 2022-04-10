The leadership provided by Gov. Tom Wolf is, in my view, that of blind incompetence.

I’m referring to Wolf’s expected veto of a bill that passed the state House Education Committee and is on its way to General Assembly for debate.

This GOP proposal, state House Bill 972, would ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports in school.

Wolf is an intelligent man with a degree from Dartmouth College and other academic achievements to his credit. But, in my view, it only shows that education and power alone simply cannot lead one to make wise decisions.

Once an individual forsakes the God-given morality that is available in Scripture, I believe that he or she is given over to a reprobate mind — or, simply put, void of common sense.

In my view, biologically male student-athletes have no place in girls sports, or bathrooms for that matter.

Wolf is not the man needed for our commonwealth. I believe that his views on transgender people, abortion and recreational marijuana disqualify him from principled leadership in Pennsylvania.

Homer Snavely

Cleona