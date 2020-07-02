I can hardly wait for upcoming editions of LNP | LancasterOnline that will undoubtedly carry apologetic letters from our congressperson and his party faithful in Harrisburg for their intemperate criticism of our governor.

Unlike the heads of state of Florida and Texas, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf endured withering criticism from state House Republicans for delaying reopening until the ravages of communal spreading had been sufficiently understood to allow us now to go to “green.”

Those states that opened prematurely — egged on by our feckless president and his party — are seeing a frightening surge in cases of this still-mysterious virus. How fortunate we are in Pennsylvania to have a governor whose reason is informed by science and sound governing principles. Would that the rest of our elected representatives had a fraction of his intelligence and judgment.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster Township