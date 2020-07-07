In response to the July 2 letter “Wolf deserves thanks, apology”:

Our so-called governor deserves no thanks or apologies. Gov. Tom Wolf is, in my view, a dictator. He and his puppet — state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine — are taking our rights away. I think all small businesses and Pennsylvanians who have had enough should stand up and say it’s time to get rid of them.

Our Republican representatives are answering the call of the people, who are done being told what to do and how to do it. If I could afford to, I’d hire a lawyer to sue Wolf and Levine for taking my rights away — my freedom to choose. By all means, if you feel you need a mask then wear one, but don’t force the rest of us, too.

These are all political moves, in my view. In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic minions are so focused on pushing out President Donald Trump that they are failing the people — who deserve better!

Do your jobs, elected officials, and listen to the people, who have had enough! Go back to normal! My boys will not wear a mask and they will be in school. I pay my taxes and I work. It’s time for Wolf and Levine to go. My ancestors fought in many wars for all our rights and freedoms. Those who have lost their lives defending our country deserve much better than everyone just falling in line with people who seemingly have no idea what they are talking about. Stand up for yourselves!

Jessica Gore

Providence Township