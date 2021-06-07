Like a lot of parents across America, I watched as state governments and public school monopolies failed our children when schools were closed to in-person learning during the COVID-19 lockdown. For years, states like Pennsylvania seemingly told anyone who could listen that they could do online learning better and cheaper than charter schools.

But when that moment came, many Pennsylvania school districts — like so many others — weren’t ready at all, in my view.

But I believe that cybercharter schools were. In fact, some offered to help and partner with public school districts. When districts declined, I believe their students suffered.

Gov. Tom Wolf likes to go on “Schools That Teach” tours in Pennsylvania, yet he’s never visited a charter school. How does he reward these schools that actually kept teaching during the pandemic? By trying to ram through something he calls “charter school reform,” which I believe is really a poorly disguised “charter school closure” plan.

As a national organization of parents who value the ability to choose the schools that are best for our children, we believe that Wolf is just the latest in a long line of Democratic governors who feast on teachers union contributions and then work to close the competition.

In doing so, Wolf seemingly wants to cut a lifeline to families who are trying to escape failing school districts.

Letrisha Weber

President

National Coalition of Public School Options