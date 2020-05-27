I am so tired of people vilifying Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine over the reopening of Pennsylvania. You are free to agree or disagree with them, but please do not overlook the fact that they are following the science and looking out for the safety of the citizens of Pennsylvania. We should all be grateful that they are concerned, in my view, about the welfare of our citizens above politics.

If you really need to find fault and lay blame on someone, then just look to the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis and how our leadership seemingly ignored reality and the fact that the danger of this novel coronavirus was real and imminent. The Trump administration did little to prepare for it, and then laid it at the hands of the governors of each state. Place your anger on the so-called president and not on the individuals who really care and speak the truth.

Thank you, Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine, for your courageous leadership. I am proud of both of you.

Kathy Fitz

Cornwall, Lebanon County