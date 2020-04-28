Gov. Tom Wolf and his agencies continue to make blunders. The biggest was initially closing the highway rest areas. In retrospect, he should or could have closed the highways to all except commercial vehicles.

With the initial closure, truck drivers had no place to rest.

Then there is the ongoing fiasco with the state liquor stores.

Wolf is right in keeping most businesses closed, but why not follow the example of our bordering states? Open real estate agencies, car dealerships, outdoor construction and golf courses. All, of course, keeping social distancing guidelines.

It’s a prudent option for a rolling reopening.

Chic Rhoads

Mount Joy