The debate over when to reopen Lancaster County and other counties has been ongoing since the lockdown began.

The state’s process of reporting daily infections and deaths has essentially been the same through the ongoing crisis, including closed press conferences and some predetermined questions and answers by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The secret evaluation of business exemption requests and the failure of the Wolf administration to answer subpoenas from our elected representatives are only the beginning of Wolf’s mishandling of the crisis and shows how out of touch with people he is.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s inaction toward proactively and adequately addressing senior and long-term facilities’ battle with the virus’s spread and protecting Lancaster County families and seniors has been a disaster — with no apparent plan in effect.

Never has the state put forward a specific breakdown on where a majority of cases have occurred. And only now, LNP | LancasterOnline is reporting that the overwhelming majority of deaths are in those aforementioned care facilities.

To solve the problem, detailed analysis is needed. Confront the virus spread in those hot spots and protect the health care workers involved. Businesses, residents and local officials shouldn’t have to fear Wolf’s rage. Small businesses can, in my opinion, safely reopen with plans already in place. Hospitals with many open beds are suffering financially from elective surgeries having been put on hold. Certainly, approved procedures of distancing and wearing masks need to be followed, but it seems that new cases are sparsely spread throughout the county.

I challenge Wolf to stop acting like the emperor and begin a dialogue with county elected officials to safely reopen our county!

Steve Landis

Mountt Joy Township