Gov. Tom Wolf has long touted his administration’s respect for transparency. So, why was the waiver process for reopening businesses cloaked in such secrecy? Pennsylvanians who are ordered to stay at home, furloughed from their jobs and denied some recreational activities have the moral right to examine the administration’s waiver process.

What criteria exist to determine whether a business is life-sustaining or not? Who, specifically, grants or denies waivers? What are their names and how may they be contacted? Which businesses have been granted waivers? Which businesses have been denied waivers? In the latter cases, what explanations have been offered? Again, by whom? Is there a fair appeal process? And finally, has preferential status been given to businesses on the Pennsylvania Democratic Party donor list?

In conclusion, Gov. Wolf, what are you hiding?

Jeffrey W. Fasnacht

Landisville