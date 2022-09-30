In his 1961 farewell address, President Dwight Eisenhower warned against the establishment of a “military-industrial complex.” That year, U.S. military spending was $49.88 billion — less than $500 billion in today’s dollars.

According to the War Resisters League, 2022 U.S. military spending for past and present warfare will be $1,704 billion ($1.704 trillion). The roughly half-million population of Lancaster County is paying about $2.847 billion of that amount. If not, unpaid amounts accumulate in our national debt, to be paid by our unborn children and grandchildren.

So, $2.847 billion divided by 1 million is $2,847. A million dollars in $1,000 bills is 4.3 inches in height. Multiplying 4.3 inches by 2,847 is 12,242 inches or 1,020 feet! Lancaster city’s Griest Building is 192 feet high. Lancaster County’s stack of $1,000 bills that annually supports the U.S. military is over 5.3 times the height of the Griest Building! Each and every year!

In my view, today’s bloated, irresponsible and out-of-control U.S. military-industrial complex — which hasn’t passed an audit — provoked and sustains the current war in the Ukraine ($13.5 billion since January 2021); is inciting a potential war with China; and is fomenting the threat of nuclear war.

U.S. militarism is a threat to all of the inhabitants of our fragile planet.

Speak out against the outrage of war-making and vote for candidates on Nov. 8 who will work to redirect the military portion of your federal taxes toward peace — in other words, addressing real human and environmental needs.

Harold A. Penner

Akron