Why are people surprised by bank failures? For decades, Scott Adams illustrated the follies of management through “Dilbert.” He opted for equal opportunity satire, with a favorite target of derision being the white male, pointy-haired boss.

With nuanced humor, Adams spoke truth to power — and is now silenced by LNP | LancasterOnline and other members of cancel culture.

Having obtained immunity from even the mildest ridicule, various banks, businesses and industries may experience a proliferation of epic failures.

Jeanne Mitman

Manor Township