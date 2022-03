I have been a registered Republican for more than 60 years, but in my view the Grand Old Party no longer exists. It has been replaced by an institution that puts power above justice; disenfranchises voters; calls an insurrection “free speech”; endorses lies and liars; punishes those who tell the truth; and ignores or even blindly denies the existential threat of global heating.

I cannot vote for anyone who acquiesces to those tenets. More RINOs, please!

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township