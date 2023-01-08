A wish for 2023 is that we can all get along as nations, states, counties, communities and families.

May wars cease, may laws be followed, may moral values become prevalent, may opinions be shared — but not criticized with personal insults — and may love be the answer to all other challenges.

Personally, I’d appreciate a moratorium on future Lancaster County land development. Perhaps we can repair or replace what we’ve already developed and allow farms and nurseries to thrive with produce and fruit. During 2023, let’s not sacrifice our precious fertile acreage to speculation and greed.

I also wish that many of us would consider reciting this adaptation of the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi daily, weekly or monthly: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, direct me to sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light. Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that I receive; it is in pardoning that I am pardoned; and it is in dying that I will be born into eternal life. Amen.”

May 2023 bring you good health, happiness and prosperity. These are my wishes. Happy New Year.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township