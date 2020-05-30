Wishes for everyone (letter) May 30, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I wish the COVID-19 pandemic was a bad dream. But since it isn’t, I wish everyone well.I wish everyone happiness. I wish everyone inner peace. I wish everyone love. I wish God’s blessing for all of us. Amen. Anne SpadeaWest Lampeter Township Today's Top Stories 50 years ago: Hempfield boys tennis won its first District 3 team, individual championships 27 min ago How did Amish schools handle the coronavirus pandemic? We asked 3 experts 1 hr ago COVID-19 nursing home data 'isn't very helpful', experts say; more context, consistency needed 1 hr ago How to make Indian restaurant-style palak paneer, but with tofu [Stay-Put Cooking] 1 hr ago Two Lancaster City Council members to host virtual town hall on community policing next week 1 hr ago 'It's about time': Readers react to Lancaster County's move to yellow phase of reopening 1 hr ago Officer charged with George Floyd's death as protests flare 4 hrs ago Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Pandemic Health Blessing