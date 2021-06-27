President John F. Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

St. Paul wrote, “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ ” (Galatians 5:13-14).

The Gospel of St. John states, “Little children, let us not love with word or with tongue, but in deed and truth” (1 John 3:18).

In other words, for the sake of others, get vaccinated. Now.

Thomas Simpson

Lancaster