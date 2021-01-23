In President Joe Biden’s inaugural address Wednesday, he emphasized the need for unity. That evening, during the virtual swearing in of new staff members, he said, “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot.”

During and after the virtual evening performances and speeches, a few commentators appropriately expressed joy over the day’s events. Others expressed contempt not only for former President Donald Trump, but also for those who support him.

One commentator, with what appeared to be malicious glee, listed why “the right hates and envies us (liberals).”

On Monday, the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section published a syndicated op-ed by Eboo Patel in which he reminded us of the love ethic that was the anchor of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s life, work and dream. While acknowledging that people should be held accountable for their crimes, he also held a “higher hope” that they might be “included in the beloved community of American democracy.”

Patel spoke of “the glorious opportunity to inject a new dimension of love into the veins of our civilization.”

As a lifelong Democrat, I have been guilty of rhetoric that is sometimes tinged with condescension and disrespect toward those who oppose my views. I hope to do better in the coming days.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township