U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, recently asked, “Why do we think we actually can stop the progression of a contagious disease?”

Anyone who has gardened has absorbed the advice to remove diseased plants so the infection does not spread. Anyone raising animals knows that you cull or quarantine sick animals for the same reason.

In the Middle Ages, people noticed that if you stay away from sick people, you likely won’t get sick. They even had rudimentary masks. It’s not rocket science. Heck, they didn’t even have rockets.

Quarantines and isolation have been standard fare for infection control for centuries. How has Sen. Johnson failed to learn this?

I grew up during the 1960s space race, with an emphasis on science and education. With near-universal literacy in the United States, I envisioned a future based on knowledge and reason.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Boy, was I wrong.

The current “Typhoid Mary Fan Club,” otherwise known as the Republican Party, is dragging us back into the Dark Ages.

David Stoeckl

Conestoga