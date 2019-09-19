Rarely have I seen irony on the scale exhibited by LNP’s copy editor, Bob Orr (Sept. 10, “Ask an editor”), when he said that LNP uses the services of The Associated Press and New York Times wire services because “they do not take an opinionated viewpoint.”
That’s laughable. Nearly every story from these wire services reflects left-wing bias, from their headlines to what they leave out of their “news” coverage. Just recently, for example, The New York Times changed an online headline about mass shootings, which was in fact accurate and objective, to a more partisan one after being attacked on social media for not being sufficiently anti-Trump. That paper has a long history of inaccurate articles about President Donald Trump based on anonymous sources, so it’s no example of a “straight news story.”
The irony of Orr’s remarks was further highlighted by the lead article (from the AP, of course) in that same edition (“Democrats pressing Trump on gun bill”), which was full of inaccuracies about the recent shootings. It stated, for example, that in August alone, 51 Americans were killed in mass shootings (citing Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer), when the total number killed is 66 since Jan. 1 in eight such shootings, according to Mother Jones’ database. That the AP and other wire services repeat these false numbers reveals their own biases, which are very different from the so-called objective new stories Orr pretends they provide. It’s time for a little honesty in your news coverage.
David Lampo
Rapho Township