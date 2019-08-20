My 95-year-old mother-in-law was born in this country in 1923, three years after white women obtained the right to vote. She was one of eight children. Her father worked as a roll turner in a tube mill in Beaver Falls. Her mom worked at home cooking, sewing, cleaning house and tending to her growing family, who moved to a small farm in Elwood City so they could have enough food to eat during the Depression. Her dad would go to a nearby coal mine where he would collect coal scraps to heat his home.
Her husband, Jack, was a waist gunner on a B-17 bomber in World War II.
Three of her brothers joined him in that war; two of them fought in the Korean War. Her friend Herman was killed fighting in Okinawa. She witnessed the defeat of Nazi Germany and the liberation of the concentration camps.
Surviving 16 presidents, from Warren Harding to Barack Obama, she has witnessed the passing of the Social Security Act of 1932; Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965; and the Medicare law of 1965. Throughout her long and rich journey, she has been guided by her deep faith and cheerful optimism. Now she asks why, after all these years, this journey has landed her on the doorstep of Donald J. Trump? It saddens her.
She weeps.
She deserves the defeat of Trump in the 2020 presidential election. So I say, “Win it for T.”
Dennis Dezort
Landisville