Regarding the Associated Press article “US consumers may see higher prices” in the Sept. 2 LNP: I agree with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey that President Donald Trump deserves credit for taking on the trade deficit.
I further agree with the senator that the real issue is not about manufacturing, but the technology transfer and intellectual properties that the Chinese government demands of U.S. companies that want to do business in China.
In my opinion, China does manufacturing at a cost that American workers and companies cannot meet, while providing a quality product to American consumers. America used to do that, but somewhere in the early 1980s the shift to a technology-based economy eroded the manufacturing economy.
The U.S. is a world leader in technology development and applications. We do that well and should continue to do it better than anyone else.
China does not play fair when technology and intellectual properties are concerned. It forces companies to turn these over before a company is allowed to enter its markets. It steals through industrial espionage what it cannot coerce. This is wrong and must stop, but the Chinese government won’t agree to any meaningful change in behavior.
I say if Americans have to pay more for Chinese goods, so be it. I doubt many U.S. manufacturing companies will be opening their factories anytime soon. Those companies impacted will just search the world for cheap labor.
Joseph Manning
Lititz