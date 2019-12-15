Do as I say, not as we do.
Is that the message U.S. Attorney General William Barr is communicating to communities of color? He preaches to our community to shut up and comply when stopped by police, and maybe the police will do something about abuse later if it occurs; if we complain, they might not come next time.
Then, with the same stupid smirk, he denigrates the agencies that enforce the laws in this country, the very system and agencies he just said “we” should respect. He goes so far as to call them corrupt and untrustworthy when they enforce the laws against powerful men not of color.
So if he doesn’t trust these agencies, why should we? In the Barr Justice Department, subpoenas aren’t obeyed and not answering to them isn’t a punishable offense. What if drug dealers, money launderers and witnesses to other crimes come to the conclusion that they don’t have to answer the call of the court or grand juries until it reaches the U.S. Supreme Court? Would they be wrong — or just operating in the manner of our Justice Department’s guidance?
Want to stop complaints about racism? Stop practicing it! The hopes of some Americans seem to signal that they would be fine if white Europeans or Russians replace people of color. We hear it in the verbiage, ideals and complaints at President Donald Trump’s rallies, in online hate chat, and from right-wing pundits.
We will always be your neighbor. We’re not going anywhere — get over that.
Roger Culbreth Sr.
East Hempfield Township