With just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, I urge your support for Dana Hamp Gulick in the state 97th House District.

Incumbent state Rep. Steve Mentzer, in my view, exhibited little concern about our safety and welfare in the midst of this pandemic. He toes his party’s line in lieu of thinking about lives of constituents. Mentzer will occasionally pop into sight for a publicity opportunity, like when he signed the infamous letter that demanded that Gov. Tom Wolf open Lancaster County earlier than state guidelines indicated it should. Had Wolf caved to this political stunt, more people might have died.

Adding insult to the public, Mentzer opposed the 2019 legislation that became Act 77 and expanded mail-in voting. What does he fear?

Mentzer’s candidacy evolved in 2012 from a curious nomination process following the retirement of state Rep. John Bear. Follow his money trail by checking the Pennsylvania campaign finance reports from 2012-19 at ballotpedia.org/Steven_Mentzer.

His voting record for protecting our environment is abysmal. He has never stepped up to save Lancaster County from mass development.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I will support Hamp Gulick for the 97th on Nov. 3. Join the new wave of bipartisan voters who changed the face of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners and the Manheim Township school board.

Hamp Gulick supports expansion of mail-in voting, gun violence prevention, environmental regulations, affordable health care, education equity and all other issues that affect your daily life. She will work for you and your family.

Check her website at www.danaforpa.com.

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township