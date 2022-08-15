In my view, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker provides no added value to the 11th Congressional District.

When U.S. House members from Pennsylvania brought back nearly $140 million in “earmarks” for their congressional districts in the fiscal year 2022 budget, Smucker and two others, including U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, chose to bring home — wait for it — zero. Nothing.

Is Smucker under the delusion that we have no issues in the 11th Congressional District that could be addressed with our tax dollars? No potholes to fill, no bridges to repair, no seniors to assist?

In my view, Smucker’s resistance to such funding goes far beyond any claim of fiscal responsibility; it reflects hostility toward what government can do to make the lives of all citizens, including those of us who live in the 11th Congressional District, better. I believe that Smucker is badly out of touch with his constituents.

Though I have been a registered Republican for 40 years, I am withdrawing support from MAGA and Smucker.

This November, I am voting for Bob Hollister. I am not giving Smucker another chance to fail to look out for the needs of this district.

Nor am I giving Smucker — who refused to vote to certify Joe Biden’s obvious win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election — another chance to shred the U.S. Constitution.

Vote for Hollister, and vote for democracy.

Daniel L. Grill

Manheim Township