The hot and heavy right now in political science is prognosticating the future of American democracy.

The consensus seems to be that our diversity, rather than being our strength, will in the end be our downfall, as with Yugoslavia. The argument is that the dominant white majority of yesteryear will switch its role from arbiter to fierce competitor with other ethnic groups. That seems like an accurate description.

There are number of reasons to believe it. First, national cultural life is not performing the function of putting people in a good state of mind. The arts seem to be fairly dormant.

Second, the American people are becoming almost animist in their beliefs, with many believing in all kinds of strange things. So churches don’t seem to be doing well in creating a good state of mind, either.

Third, the upper class now holds luxuriating in full public view as a commercial virtue, rather than being industrious and hiding conspicuous consumption.

On education, you hear too few people talking about how their children need education to succeed. Rather, you hear that education is a harassment or is for raising their kids.

And with the economy, higher prices, higher taxes and fewer benefits are the future. We know that. There are no more cheap markets in Asia.

The ideas of a finance/technology economy and democracy are not compatible, in my view. They are too speculative and unstable. It’s not the kind of capitalism needed for a cohesive America.

Finally, what to do about the national security state? It’s a real whopper. I believe that all the above will create very dangerous elections. For the first time, Americans are seriously dreading elections. Unstable countries have that quality!

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster