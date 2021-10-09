This month, The Washington Post and other media outlets published the “Pandora Papers,” leaked financial documents exposing the extent of tax evasion by the world’s wealthiest people. In the aftermath of reading it, you may feel deserving of a tax cut. Why shouldn't filthy rich Americans pay their taxes instead of using tax havens? You deserve a tax break, right?

Go ahead and petition your local Republican congressman to do something about this. Why only the Republicans? Because I believe you can bet that Democrats will introduce a bill to close loopholes, but most Republican members of Congress will do exactly what their bosses — the filthy rich — want them to do. They'll rail against closing loopholes: “It’s bad for business!”

I guess it’s bad for the tax evasion business? Wait and see.

David Schaffhauser

West Lampeter Township