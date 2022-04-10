I’m a 74-year-old Vietnam War veteran. I’ve been married to the same great lady for 52 years. I very strongly disagree with the idea that Will Smith is to blame for his actions at the Oscars.

Chris Rock was wrong and is not the hero that some in this society are making him out to be. Whatever happened to a man defending his wife or family? If someone insulted my wife or family, I would do the same. In my view, it’s not bullying if you are protecting your family. With today’s society the way it is, I believe that Will Smith is the hero.

Bill Mentzer

Columbia