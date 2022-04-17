I just had to reply to the April 10 letter “Will Smith is the hero.” The writer is about my age. I can relate to the impulse to save the lady’s good name, but those times have passed.

In our obsession to relate to overpaid, untalented celebrities who make millions and are constantly creating controversies, we rush to push our own experiences and sensitivities onto them. I have watched a number of award shows and have seen far worse actions and comments. If Smith was offended, he could have approached Chris Rock backstage. I am sure that an apology would have ensued.

Instead, we got to witness a brazen assault and had to listen to Smith’s profane rant when he returned to his seat. He should have been escorted out immediately. He wasn’t. Why? I believe it’s because it was “good television,” which translates to high ratings and thus higher revenues and profits.

Will Smith is not a hero. His actions were uncalled for and potentially criminal. Anyone who thinks otherwise is misled and misinformed.

John Muzii

West Chester, Chester County