In the column “High court rules correctly on affirmation action,” which appeared in the July 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Washington Post columnist George Will is correct when he states that “there is a paucity of empirical evidence” to support the efficacy of diversity on college campuses.

There is evidence. It’s just not found in test scores. It’s found in the time after college, when we go to workplaces and our communities.

That’s the reason why almost every college and university that does a “needs assessment” — for building curriculum and life experiences that will last beyond the few years on campus — determines that multicultural encounters through diversity of student population, foreign travel, etc., is a “need.” Encounters with others in and out of the classroom count, too.

Learning to live and work with others and experiencing different foods, music, language, religions, etc., are positive contributors to the self-development, understanding, perspective and awareness that are hallmarks of maturity of thought and personal growth. And, may I say, an “educated person.”

High test scores on reading, writing and arithmetic are not the sole indicators of success. Education should not be reduced to a narrow set of products.

Most of the time I served in the military was served overseas. Culture shock from overseas environments and from multicultural troop composition was common. The mission required that we work and live with others who are not like us, and the need to train in diversity and inclusion was indicated. The empirical evidence is mission accomplishment.

Likewise, sustaining democracy requires nothing less than a commitment to tolerance, mutual respect and a peaceful life.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy