This is regarding the column “Conservative scholars say Constitution bars Trump from being elected again” by the Los Angeles Times’ Jackie Calmes, which was published in the Aug. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline.

Scholars are usually distinguished and highly educated individuals and I question, therefore, how many “conservative scholars” there are in the Republican Party.

Have they read the Constitution and especially the 14th Amendment, which protects American democracy by barring constitutional oath-breakers from office?

Are there many true scholars in the Republican Party who will choose to support the Constitution?

I have been a voting Republican for 68 years and, for the first time, I believe the party is destroying its fundamental objectives in serving its members — and all of America — by side-stepping the Constitution to allow Donald Trump to run for office.

Andy Anderson

Elizabethtown

